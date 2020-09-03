Matthew William Buonadonna
Glendora - Matthew William Buonadonna, suddenly on September 2, 2020, of Glendora. Age 31. Beloved son of Joseph III and Shirley (nee Hall). Devoted brother of Joseph IV and Anthony. Loving grandson of Joseph Jr. and Mildred Buonadonna and the late William and Doris Hall. Longtime boyfriend of Chayle McFaull. Dear nephew of Debbie McGrail (Dennis), Tony Buonadonna (Joyce), Robert Hall (Karen), Linda McCausland (Jim), and the late William Hall. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Matt was a member of Triton Regional High School Class of 2007, where he played varsity tennis. He then went onto attend Neumann University in Aston, PA. Matt loved playing hockey with GTHA and Black Horse Regional Ice Hockey. He also played for Glendora Little League and was an avid sports fan. There will be a viewing from 9:00am to 11:15am Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matt's memory to Prodigal House Foundation, PO Box 655, Sewell, NJ 08080. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
