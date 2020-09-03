1/1
Matthew William Buonadonna
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew William Buonadonna

Glendora - Matthew William Buonadonna, suddenly on September 2, 2020, of Glendora. Age 31. Beloved son of Joseph III and Shirley (nee Hall). Devoted brother of Joseph IV and Anthony. Loving grandson of Joseph Jr. and Mildred Buonadonna and the late William and Doris Hall. Longtime boyfriend of Chayle McFaull. Dear nephew of Debbie McGrail (Dennis), Tony Buonadonna (Joyce), Robert Hall (Karen), Linda McCausland (Jim), and the late William Hall. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Matt was a member of Triton Regional High School Class of 2007, where he played varsity tennis. He then went onto attend Neumann University in Aston, PA. Matt loved playing hockey with GTHA and Black Horse Regional Ice Hockey. He also played for Glendora Little League and was an avid sports fan. There will be a viewing from 9:00am to 11:15am Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matt's memory to Prodigal House Foundation, PO Box 655, Sewell, NJ 08080. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved