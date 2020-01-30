Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Mae Jackson


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Mae Jackson Obituary
Mattie Mae Jackson

Camden - nee Daniel) on January 29, 2020; age 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Todd Jackson Sr. of Americus, GA; devoted mother of Willie M. Taylor and the late Todd Jackson Jr. and Willie L. Jackson; loving grandmother of Todd Jackson III, Michael Jackson, Alesha Taylor, Anthony Jackson, Charlene Jackson, Collen Jackson and Tyrone Taylor Jr.; great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of Ulyses Daniel, Minnie Blasingame and Nathaniel Daniel.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation and funeral on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -