|
|
Mattie Mae Jackson
Camden - nee Daniel) on January 29, 2020; age 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Todd Jackson Sr. of Americus, GA; devoted mother of Willie M. Taylor and the late Todd Jackson Jr. and Willie L. Jackson; loving grandmother of Todd Jackson III, Michael Jackson, Alesha Taylor, Anthony Jackson, Charlene Jackson, Collen Jackson and Tyrone Taylor Jr.; great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of Ulyses Daniel, Minnie Blasingame and Nathaniel Daniel.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation and funeral on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020