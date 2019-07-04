|
|
Maureen A. Krause
Camden - Maureen A. Krause 70, of Camden County New Jersey passed away gracefully July 1, 2019 after battling frontotemporal degeneration, a cruel and aggressive rare brain disease.
Daughter to Jack and Eleanor Dubin, big sister to Regina Holmes, Richard Dubin, Michael Dubin. Widow of Ronald Krause, loving and dedicated mother to Emily Krause. Maureen was a teacher with a Masters degree in special education. She impacted many lives during her time with us on Earth. She had a love for nature and people. Her home was always filled with life, music, plants, and animals. May she be at peace with her loving creator. She will forever be loved by her family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the FTD research center at the University of Pennsylvania
Published in Courier-Post on July 4, 2019