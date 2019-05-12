|
|
Sister Maureen Cooper, OP
Cherry Hill and Formerly of Gloucester City - Sister Maureen Cooper, OP of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, died on May 8th in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. She was 82 years of age.
The daughter of the late Ambrose A. and Mary (Powell) Cooper, she was born July 24, 1936 in Camden, New Jersey.
Sister Maureen entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, New York, in December 1954, made her First Profession in June 1956, and Final Profession in August 1959.
Sister Maureen earned her BA in Elementary Education from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York, and her MA in Religious Education from LaSalle University in Philadelphia. As a child she attended Sacred Heart School in Camden and Camden Catholic High School. Before entering the convent, she worked part-time as a receptionist in Sacred Heart Rectory and full-time as a typist in the RCA plant after graduation from high school until entering the convent at Mount Saint Mary in Newburgh.
Early teaching assignments took Sister Maureen to several elementary schools in New Jersey: Saint Mary School in Paterson, Saint Patrick School in Woodbury, Saint Lawrence School in Lindenwold, and Sacred Heart School in Camden. In 1981, she moved to Saint Mary School in Gloucester. After 46 years of teaching elementary school, she moved from full-time teaching in June 2002, and worked as a teacher's aide, and as librarian at Saint Mary School in Gloucester, New Jersey. She retired in 2010 and served as volunteer Librarian in St. Mary's school until June 2011. In August, 2011 she moved to Gloucester Towne in Gloucester City, New Jersey until July 2014, when she moved to the Manor at St. Mary's in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
One of her greatest joys during Sister Maureen's years of teaching was the privilege of teaching religious education to various grade levels and preparing children for the reception of their First Holy Communion and Confirmation.
Sister Maureen is predeceased by her parents, Ambrose A. and Mary (Powell) Cooper, her brothers Edward, John, Peter and Philip and her sister Cecilia. She is survived by her sisters Frances and Patricia and several nieces and nephews.
Sister Maureen's funeral will take place at St. Mary's Church in Gloucester, New Jersey. The wake will be held in Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 9:30 am-10:15 am followed by a prayer service at 10:15 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Dominican Sister's Cemetery on the grounds of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York later that afternoon.
Donations in memory of Sister Maureen Cooper can be made to the Dominican Sisters of Hope, 299 North Highland Ave., Ossining, New York 10562.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Sister Maureen Cooper, OP.
Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through :
McCann - Healey
Funeral Home
Gloucester City
Ph: 856 -456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019