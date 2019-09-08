|
Maureen E. DiPaolo
Hammonton - Maureen E. (Shannon) DiPaolo, 74, of Hammonton, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, while being surrounded by her family. Born in the Bronx, NY, Maureen was the daughter of the late Howard P. Shannon and the late Olga A. Shannon. She was a graduate of Haddon Heights High School, Class of 1964. Maureen's greatest pleasure was to give to others. She donated her time, money, love and support to many different organizations. Cooper Hospital, NJ Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Habitat for Humanity, Literacy Volunteers of America and most recently, The Unforgotten Haven are a few she volunteered with. The magnitude and depth of Maureen's kindness and love was evident to everyone she met. She lived a life of selflessness, always putting others first. Her heart overflowed with gratitude, peace and joy. Maureen enjoyed summers at her Wildwood Crest shore home that she shared with her family and had a love for Philadelphia sports teams, particularly the Phillies. Maureen was a devoted lifetime member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Haddon Heights. Her spirit is carried on by her loving husband of 51 "glorious" years, Thomas DiPaolo, Sr., their three children: Thomas DiPaolo, Jr. (Heather); Malissa Larsen (Mike); Mandi Arndt (Bob); nine grandchildren: Thomas III, Joseph, Michael, Matthew, Molly, Maya, Robert, Dylan and Rylan; her siblings: Raymond Shannon, Robert Shannon, Kathleen Shannon and Richard Shannon and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will he held on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation will be 10a-12p, with the service beginning at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ. All visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite Philadelphia sports team attire to celebrate Maureen's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to The Unforgotten Haven, 100 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019