Maureen Ellen O'Neill
Mount Laurel - Maureen Ellen O'Neill, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away suddenly in late December, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, she was 53 years old.
Maureen was the beloved daughter of John J. and Mary E. (Donegan) O'Neill. Cherished sister of Mary Kate O'Neill, John O'Neill (Gina), and Kevin O'Neill (Amy). Loving aunt of Alyssa, Conor, Bryan, and Ethan. Dear niece of Edwin Donegan, Bernadette Lonergan (James), and Ida Donegan. Adoring Godparent to Ethan O'Neill and Mason Hall. Maureen is also survived by many cousins, extended family members and friends who will miss her tremendously.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main St., on Tuesday, January 7th from 9:30 - 11:30 am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12 pm at St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020