Or Copy this URL to Share

Maureen Mackson



Naples, FL - Maureen Mackson of Naples, FL passed away on July 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was a graduate of Cherry Hill East High School and was a student at University of Virginia prior to being in an automobile accident in 1985. She is survived by her parents Nancy and Don Mackson of Bonita Springs FL and her sister Mary Mackson of Charlotte NC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store