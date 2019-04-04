|
Maureen Muldowney
Bellmawr - Maureen Muldowney, on March 31, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 37. Beloved mother of Meleena Schmidt. Loving daughter of Robert Muldowney and Sharon (nee Zuccato). Dear sister of Michele Adams (Charles) and Stacy McAnnaney. Cherished aunt of Ana, Maci, Brian, Alison, AJ, Layla, and Lilly. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a visitation from 9am to 11am Saturday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Memorial Mass 11am at the church. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf Street Philadelphia, PA 19148 or to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019