Maurice Brock
Philadelphia - Maurice Linwood Brock, "Poppy", of Philadelphia, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 14, 2020.
Poppy was born on the family farm in Beulaville, North Carolina, the middle of 9 children, on September 11, 1930. After he left the family farm, he joined the United States Army and one of his last assignments had him stationed in Philadelphia. He was introduced to Janet Knapp, through mutual friends, and they married in 1956. Although they made their home in Philadelphia, he was never far from his southern roots and never lost his North Carolina accent. His family laughed at the way he said Vinegar, Pillow, and Aerial, and the way he pronounced some of the grandchildren's names. Everyone was his "favorite", especially when they were alone with him. All of his family had time alone with him the last two weeks, and boy did they hear stories! Thank you Holy Redeemer Hospice for all your help the last two weeks.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Janet E. (nee Knapp). Loving father of Christine (Carmen) Scotese, Phyllis, Douglas (Carol) and the late Joyce (Walter) Smilowski. Cherished grandfather of Phillip (Coleene) Brock, Janet (Kurt) Smith, Kyle Scotese, Amanda Brock (Michael Saba), Tyler (Ashley) Brock, Evan Scotese, Derek Smilowski (Felix Valdez), Cameron (Angela) Scotese, Haley Scotese and Alec Smilowski. He was devoted to his great Grandchildren. Dear brother of Garland (Fannie) Brock, and predeceased by Melvin Brock (Mildred), Alma (Robert) Simmons, Elwood (Eva) Brock, Ervin (Gertrude) Brock, Thurman (Nancy) Brock, Mavis (Davey) Bell and Ressie Carlton (R.C.) Brock. He will be missed by his "Philadelphia" niece Linda (Ronald) Houdeshel, their daughters Jean Egeland and Shana Eckert (Edward).
Due to the national health crisis, Services and burial will take place with the immediate family only. Donations in Maurice's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 or United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 10901 Calera Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154. To share a memory of Maurice, please visit www.tjfluehr.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020