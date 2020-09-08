Maurice R. Ciccio
Blackwood - Maurice R. Ciccio, "Moe", on September 6, 2020, of Blackwood, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 92. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Capozzoli) for 68 years. Devoted father of Angelo (Yolanda), Nancy Macey, and the late infant son Angelo and baby Agnes. Dear grandfather of David Macey. Father-in-law of John Macey and step-grandfather of Desiree Macey and John Macey, Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He lived his life humbly. Moe was a recipient of the World War II Victory Medal for being a medical technician. He worked for the federal government as a Supervisor at the Defense Supply Agency for 35 years and enjoyed a long life of retirement. Moe was a member of the Officer's Club. He loved to go bowling, shoot darts, watch sports, and be home with his family. Moe always had a smile on his face. His family meant everything to him. He loved going to the casino and going to sit by the river with his wife. Moe will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. There will be a viewing from 7:30am to 9:15am Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood NJ 08012. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
