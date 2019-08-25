|
Max Beauregard
Sewell - Max Beauregard, 97, of Sewell, formerly of Woodbury, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Max was a proud veteran of the United States Army. After the military he worked at RCA for 40 plus years. He was also a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Janvier.
Predeceased by his loving parents John and Frieda Beauregard (nee Schuler). Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. Beauregard (nee Thiel) and the late Beatrice Beauregard (nee Bold). Devoted step father of Judith (late Harry) Wagner and the late George (late Nancy) Moore. Dear brother of the late Emma Sentner and the late John Beauregard. Loving grandfather of Linda (Richard) Nagel, Karen Moore, Deborah (late John) McDonnell, Nancy (Rodger) Shutt, Donna Foster and Dennis (late Lisa) Wall. He is also survived by many loving great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews including his niece Carolyn Shaw.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, August 28th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Thursday, August 29th from 10:00 -11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019