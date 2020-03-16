|
Maximillian A. DiGuglielmo
Cherry Hill - DiGUGLIELMO-
Maximillian A., age 24 of Cherry Hill on March 13, 2020. Beloved son of the Stephanie & Anthony. Dear brother of Anthony of Cherry Hill and Kristen (Wali) Lewis of Cherry Hill. Loving uncle of Bryce and Roman. Also survived by maternal grandmother Ruthann Mellen of Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass Friday 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro where the family will receive friends 10:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment Private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, 2502 N. Rocky Point Drive, Suite 550 Tampa, FL. Please check funeral home website www.murrayparadeefh.com for any funeral scheduling changes.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020