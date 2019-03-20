Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
May L. Becker Obituary
May L. Becker

Cherry Hill, NJ - March 18, 2019. Wife of the late Henry Becker. Mother of Don (Audrey) Becker and Scott Becker (Beth Warren). Grandmother of Cheryl, Jeremy, Ryan and Justin Becker. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 11:00 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:30 am. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. The family will return to the home of Scott Becker following the burial. Shiva will be observed at the home of Don & Audrey Becker on Thursday evening through Tuesday morning. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Cong. Beth El, www.bethelsnj.org or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org or a .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019
