Melissa A. Mastoris
Melissa A. Mastoris "Mel" or "Missy" on November 5, 2020 of Lindenwold. Age 50. Loving daughter of Sharon J. Eichenberg of Bellmawr and the late John N. Mastoris and the late step-father Robert C. Eichenberg, Sr. Beloved sister of Lisa Kemble of Turnersville. Devoted aunt of Andrew. Also survived by many relatives and close friends.
Melissa was a Highland High School graduate and attended Camden County College. She was a clerk for the Law Office of Eric A. Shore in Voorhees, formerly employed at Curtis Circulation. A kind, gentle sensitive woman with an amazing spirit. She was a warm and wildly talented published Poet and writer under the pen name Khylara. Known for her fiery red hair, sweet personality and "squishy hugs", she loved animals especially her cat, Mimosa.
She enjoyed wrestling matches with her nephew Andrew, live concerts with her sister Lisa, movies, thrift shopping and the Olive Garden with her mother. Memorial Day weekends were spent at Media Conventions with her beloved friends "The Shiny's". She was a voracious reader of historical fiction and loved music from Barry Manilow to Fall Out Boys and everything in between.
The world was blessed for your time upon it. All whom lives you touched were doubly blessed. You will be missed and you will be remembered. See you again - You are free.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association
, Greater NY/NJ Chapter, 880 3rd Avenue, 12th Fl. New York, NY 10022 or Animal Welfare Assoc. at www.awanj.org
.
Due to the Covid restrictions and Melissa's wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com
.