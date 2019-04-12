Resources
Melissa (Plotts) Farah

09/16/1978 - 04/12/2007

Melissa, we didn't know that morning that God was going to call your name. You didn't go alone because part of us went with you the day God called you home. You are always in our thoughts no matter where we go, you are always in our hearts. because we love you so. No one knows the bitter pain we have suffered since we lost you twelve very long years ago. Our hearts will always ache with sadness and tears will always flow, because no one knows what it meant to lose you, and no one will ever know. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. No one will ever be able to fill your vacant place.

Loving You and Missing You So Much,

Your Husband Dan, Your Daughter Gracie, Your Mom and Dad, Your Sister Stacey (Jared), Your Brother Tommy (Leesa), Hayley, J.T., Mylee, Ellieanne, Kane, Josie, Mom Mom, and Your Precious Peanut
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019
