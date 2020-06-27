Melvia Hewitt
Melvia Hewitt

Born August 14, 1931 in East Detroit, Michigan, died June 20, 2020. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Melvia loved beauty and made the world more beautiful as a result. She was a painter of watercolors, a talented musician, fantastic baker and expert gardener. Her best talent

was attracting people of all kinds and stations in life to her extraordinary light. Her second best talent was beating anyone and everyone in just about any type of card game you can name - Texas Hold'em, Spades, Euchre, Gin Rummy, Bridge - she was a fierce competitor and loved every minute of every game.

Melvia was smart as a whip and fully invested in the world and people around her.

She is survived by her son John Hewitt, daughter Kathryn Hewitt (Senthil), son Paul Hewitt, and daughter Ellen McDowell (Gary) as well as numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and one great great grandchild. Predeceased by her son Douglas. Her loving family is her legacy. A celebration of her life will be held when COVID-19 permits.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
