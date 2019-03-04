|
|
Melvin R. Turner, Jr.
Erial - On March 2, 2019, "Mel," age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lillian Turner (nee Madison) and the late Agnes Turner (nee Ragen). Also survived by children Colleen (Joseph) Grawburg, Diane (Mark) Moffett, Douglas Turner, and Terence Turner; step-children Sharon (Mike) Kelley and Bill Maure; grandchildren Emily, Abby, and Aiden Kelley; siblings Joe (Kathi) Turner, Margaret (Carl) Rowe, and Mary (Jack) Toce; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mel served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and worked as an Installing Engineer for AT&T in Philadelphia for 40 years. He was a member of Square Circle Sportsmen Club and the Over the Hill Gang. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and Eagles fan. Mel also earned his 2nd degree black-belt in Tang Soo Do in 1996. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday morning 10-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 4, 2019