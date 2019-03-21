Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew UM Church
1665 Derousse Ave.
Delair, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew UM Church
1665 Derousse Ave.
Delair, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvina McEady-Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvina McEady-Wilson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvina McEady-Wilson Obituary
Melvina McEady-Wilson

Camden - Departed this life on 3/10/19. Melvina was predeceased by her husband Earl C. Wilson, Sr., son Earl C. Wilson, Jr., son-in-law Alvin Still, daughter-in-law Sylvia L. Wilson, eldest granddaughter Patricia A. McEady (Pat Pat), sister Janet Robinson, brother Melvin (Jerry) McEady, Calvin McEady and brother-in-law Walter Goodwater. She leaves to cherish her memory children Patricia A. McEady-Still, Margaret M. Davis (Fayia), Charles J. McEady (Helen), Melvin L. McEady, James W. Wilson, Herbert Wilson, Paul K. Wilson Kenneth R. Wilson, Tony M. Wilson and Earleen N. Hohney (Jihad), her siblings Elizabeth Smith, Robert McEady (Shirley), Joan Goodwater, Grace McEady, Phillip McEady (Delois), Thomas McEady (Shirley), sister-in-law Francine McEady. She also leaves with loving memories six generations, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral Service is Sat 10am at St. Matthew UM Church, 1665 Derousse Ave., Delair, NJ. View 8am-10am. Int at Arlington Cem. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.