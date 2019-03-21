|
Melvina McEady-Wilson
Camden - Departed this life on 3/10/19. Melvina was predeceased by her husband Earl C. Wilson, Sr., son Earl C. Wilson, Jr., son-in-law Alvin Still, daughter-in-law Sylvia L. Wilson, eldest granddaughter Patricia A. McEady (Pat Pat), sister Janet Robinson, brother Melvin (Jerry) McEady, Calvin McEady and brother-in-law Walter Goodwater. She leaves to cherish her memory children Patricia A. McEady-Still, Margaret M. Davis (Fayia), Charles J. McEady (Helen), Melvin L. McEady, James W. Wilson, Herbert Wilson, Paul K. Wilson Kenneth R. Wilson, Tony M. Wilson and Earleen N. Hohney (Jihad), her siblings Elizabeth Smith, Robert McEady (Shirley), Joan Goodwater, Grace McEady, Phillip McEady (Delois), Thomas McEady (Shirley), sister-in-law Francine McEady. She also leaves with loving memories six generations, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral Service is Sat 10am at St. Matthew UM Church, 1665 Derousse Ave., Delair, NJ. View 8am-10am. Int at Arlington Cem. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019