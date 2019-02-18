|
|
Meredith A. Blanchard (nee Weber)
West Deptford, formerly of Westmont - On February 15, 2019, at the age of 71. Dear daughter of Emily R. Weber (nee Case) and the late John Weber. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Blanchard, III. Loving mother of Nicole Rogers (Ken) and Charles F. Blanchard, IV (Kim). Adoring grandmother of Aiden & Colin Rogers, Madison & Melissa Blanchard. Dear sister of Lynn Murphy. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:00 am at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 327 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Greeting will follow in the downstairs reception hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Meredith's memory may be made to the church. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019