Meredith Stephanie Kay
Meredith Stephanie Kay

Marlton - Meredith Stephanie Kay, a resident of Marlton, New Jersey, died on September 20, 2020. Meredith is survived by her daughter, Samantha Rose Kay; sister, Dana Kay Smith (Philip); brother, Stephen Thomas Kay (Piper); parents, Lewis and JoAnn Kay and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Meredith graduated The University of Massachusetts, Amherst and was a passionate advocate for the sustainability of our earth. "Memmy" was a lover of all living things (especially her cat, Mellie). She was willing and eager to listen and always seemed to know what to say to make others feel special. She was fearless, with an effortless smile and an infectious laugh. The world is a better place for having had her in it. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Private family memorial service will be held. Those who wish to participate in spirit are asked to light a candle on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 pm and take a deep breath to celebrate Meredith. Contributions in her memory should be made to a charity of one's choice.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
