Merilyn J. Mullaney
Mt. Laurel - On May 3, 2019 (nee Angermann) of Mt. Laurel, NJ, age 77. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. Mullaney, loving mother of Christine Mullaney (Mark), Kimberly Canduci (Tony) and the late Meri Sue Cackowski (John) and Douglas Mullaney. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren Steven, Lauren, Brian, Samantha, Michael, Christopher, Nicholas, Tommy, Brittany and great grandson Christopher. Meri was a very active and social person, who loved her career as a nurse and always enjoyed spending time with her family. Her many passions included reading, traveling, boating, going to the beach and Elvis. She was involved in many clubs, organizations, and volunteer groups over the years. Above all else, her friends and family always came first. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ and again Thursday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Church of St. Isaac Jogues, 3 Lord's Place, Marlton, NJ. Merilyn's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Merilyn's name be made to Serenity Hospice Care at
56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2019