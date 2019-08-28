|
|
Merle Nocella
Mt. Ephraim - Merle Nocella, forever in our hearts, passed peacefully at age 78 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and longtime companion, Ed Schulnick of Voorhees.
Predeceased by her loving husband Robert R. Nocella; parents Isaac and Madeline Wheeldon (nee Tartaglia); siblings Madeline Kaschner (Daniel), Lillie Dipaolo (Aurelio), Herbert Wheeldon, Jane Anderson (William), Barbara Myers (Thomas), and Laura Flacco (Joseph).
Beloved mother of Susan Carney (Michael McPherson), Sharen Nocella, Karen Nocella and Stephen Nocella (Donna Parr). Devoted grandmother to Susan Carlin, Stephanie Marques (Joseph) Shannon Romero (Philip), Anthony Viola, Dakota and Brandon Parr, Nicholas and Joseph Viola, Brian and Staci Carney.
She is also survived by her treasured great-grandchildren Zoey, Michaelah, Jewel, Hazel and Dylan; brothers Ernest Wheeldon (Roberta) and John Wheeldon (Linda Schreiner); sisters Carol Tharp (Homer) and Karen Wheeldon, and many nieces and nephews.
Merle was strong, courageous, independent, hilarious, kind, always on-the-go and so much more. She was the family hero with an unyielding 'can do' attitude. She loved caring for and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented artist, a nonjudgmental listener and a supportive advisor. She enjoyed her weekends with Ed, going to the casinos with her sisters, sci-fi, a good book, cheesecake, opera and having her fur-buddy Ace faithfully by her side.
She was a career postal clerk (retired); liked and respected by everyone she worked with at the USPS SJP&DC (Bellmawr); member of the American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO and graduate of Collingswood High School Class of 1959.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church, Haddon Heights. Viewing and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, her children are requesting charitable donations be made payable to the Amputee Softball Team 'WWAST USA Patriots Kids Camp' in her memory (www.usawwast.org). Donations and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Nocella and Carney Family, 100 James St, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. To see Merle's tribute page, please visit milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019