Or Copy this URL to Share

Merle P. Tucker



Pennsauken -



Merle P. Tucker of Pennsauken, NJ on June 20, 2020. She was 81 years old. Survived by her husband of 59 years George Tucker; daughter, Michele Tucker-Butler; granddaughter Keshia Butler-Thomas ( Lavelle); brother, Jarrett Huggins, Sr, 1 special friend, Joyce Baker; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arr. Carl Miller Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store