Merle P. Tucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle P. Tucker

Pennsauken -

Merle P. Tucker of Pennsauken, NJ on June 20, 2020. She was 81 years old. Survived by her husband of 59 years George Tucker; daughter, Michele Tucker-Butler; granddaughter Keshia Butler-Thomas ( Lavelle); brother, Jarrett Huggins, Sr, 1 special friend, Joyce Baker; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arr. Carl Miller Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved