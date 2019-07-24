Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. E)
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
at the late residence
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
at the late residence
Resources
Merril B. Mirsky

Merril B. Mirsky Obituary
Merril B. Mirsky

Mt. Laurel - July 21, 2019. Husband of Barbara Mirsky. Father of Susan (Daniel) Sturtz and Ellen Mirsky (Ryan Bryski) Grandfather of Hannah Sturtz. Brother of Fred (Sharon) Mirsky. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Wed. July 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. E) Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Wed. following the burial and Thurs. beginning at 6:00pm. Minyan will be at 7:30 both nights. Contributions can be made to Dr. Wilfred W. Black History Scholarship Education Fund 1000 N. Main Street, Finley, OH 45840-3653 or Cong. Beth Tikvah 115 Evesboro Medford Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
