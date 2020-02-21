|
Merryl Cohen-Buttari
Voorhees - Feb. 21, 2020 of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of Vince Buttari, III. Mother of J.D. (Christine) Weinroth, Dr. Heidi (Richard Fox) Weinroth and Alison (Christian Bainbridge) Weinroth. Grandmother of Trudi, Zoey, Trey, Kasey, Cooper and Duncan. Merryl was an award-winning mosaic artist who started a consultation design business 30 years ago with Herb Tapper. Relatives and friends are invited Mon. beginning 10:15AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00AM. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Monday through Wednesday from 2-7PM each day. Contributions in her memory can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020