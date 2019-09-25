Services
Mertain E. Gardner Obituary
Mertain E. Gardner

Magnolia - On September 23, 2019, Mertain, age 77. Beloved son of the late Ethel and the late George Gardner. Loving husband of Janice Gardner (nee Forant) for 58 years. Survived by daughters Kim (Harry) Cartwright and Lisa (Robert) Schultz. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Bruce (Darlene) Gardner, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday morning 9-11 am the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 and/or the Magnolia Historical Society, 421 S. Warwick Rd., Magnolia, NJ 08049. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
