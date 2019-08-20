Resources
Mervain L. Gibson


1927 - 2019
Mervain L. Gibson Obituary
Mervain L. Gibson

- - 3/3/27-8/11/19 see #mervLgibsonObit

WW2 Vet retired Merchant Seaman and Postal Service Employee who retired to Atlanta GA.

Survived by wife Naomi Gibson, daughters Gina Gibson-Turner, Velda Ofosu Djan (Jackson), son Kahoya Gibson; grands Shanee',Teri', Ayanna, Hasan, Aja, Alexis, Ahmad, Bryce & Isaiah, and others.

Preceded by son Yusufu Gibson, daughter Tracey Jackson, brother Joe Rich, sisters Raphaleta, Dorothy and Ulethia and parents Joseph and Florida.

Private services will be held for the immediate family. Condolences may be extended to P.O. Box 294 Newtonville, NJ 08346.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019
