Meryl F. Sabat Obituary
Meryl F. Sabat

Mt. Laurel, NJ - (nee Kasmen) age 92 passed away peacefully April 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly. Loving wife of the late Irv. Now reunited with late sons, Neil and Bruce (Eileen). Survived by daughter, Barbara of Mt Laurel, Mindy Frusco (Bill) of Tinton Falls and bonus daughter, Leigh Bove of San Diego, CA. Sister of Jay Kasmen (Adele) of King of Prussia. Adoring and loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 3. Friend to everyone she ever met.

A celebration of her life will be at a later date when all her family and friends can come together and honor her legacy and constant love the way it should be done, together.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
