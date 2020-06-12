Michael A. DiGiacomo
1927 - 2020
Michael A. DiGiacomo

Blackwood - Michael A. DiGiacomo, on June 11, 2020, of Blackwood, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Martel). Devoted father of Michael (Donna), Gary (Nancy), Linda Mitchell (George), Barbara Eckert (Jamie) and Charles. Loving grandfather of Ashley Eckert, Justin (Megan), Jeffrey (Crystal), Matthew (Rachel Miller), Julianne (Kyle Bacher) and Ryan DiGiacomo. Dear great grandfather of Bryson and Rita Marie. Preceded in death by his six siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. DiGiacomo proudly served our country in WWII. He worked as a letter carrier for the Camden Postal Service for 35 years and as a teller for all local racetracks. Mr. DiGiacomo was elected to the South Jersey Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1999. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Blackwood. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. DiGiacomo's memory to the American Heart Assoc., 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
