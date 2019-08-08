Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Michael A. Koehne Obituary
Michael A. Koehne

Cherry Hill, NJ - On August 3, 2019; Age 62; of Cherry Hill, NJ. Brother of Mark Koehne, Margaret Rose, and Peter Hawley; Uncle of Lauren Rose Geyer, Christian and Katherine Rose, Kirsten, Thomas, James, and Emily Koehne; Great-Uncle of Grant Robert Geyer; Dear friend of Kent Mezaros, David & Christina Stanton, Lou Fiume, Scott and Michael Busch. Michael is predeceased by his parents Thomas & Virginia, and brother John.

Michael was a very loyal employee of Stanton Insurance Group in Haddonfield for over 10 years.

A Greeting for Michael will be held on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019, 3:00-3:45 PM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 4 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Everas Community Services, Attn: Amanda, 24 World's Fair Drive, Suite K, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019
