Michael A. Kostic, Jr.
Williamstown, NJ - Age 81, a lifelong resident of Williamstown and Cecil, NJ, passed away on July 12, 2019.
Mike was a graduate of Glassboro High School, Class of 1957. He was a US Army veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He was a toll collector for the New Jersey Turnpike for 33 years before retiring, a member of the Knights of Columbus Assumption Council# 3397 and the American Legion Post# 297 in Pennsville.
Devoted father of Jackie Guest (Scott). Loving grandfather of Samantha Guest. Dear brother of Jeanette Kostic, Mary McDevitt (William) and the late Robert Kostic. Loving son of the late Michael Kostic, Sr. and the late Mary Kostic. Dear cousin of Marie Ward (the late John), Angie DiMeglio (the late Anthony), Betty Jean Odenath, Alfred Szybiak, Lisa Kostic, Bobby Kostic and Judy Kostic-Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, July 17th from 9:30 - 11:30 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown. Burial will military honors will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
Published in Courier-Post on July 13, 2019