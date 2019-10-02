|
|
Michael A. Moriarty, Jr.
Bellmawr - Michael A. Moriarty, Jr., on October 1, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Riverside and Blackwood. Age 59. Beloved husband of Lisa Marie (nee Yasterzemski). Devoted father of Michael III, Nicole and Shawn. Loving grandfather of Chase. Dear brother of Patricia. Also survived by many other loving family members. There will be a visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 7pm to 8:30pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 8:30pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Michael's memory to SPCA, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019