1/
Michael Albert Franks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Albert Franks

Michael Albert Franks, born June 4, 1964 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, passed away in Miami, Florida after a long illness. Michael graduated from Cherry Hill High School East. He spent some time in the mortgage industry and then had multiple jobs and careers over the years. He spent the last years of his life in Florida. He is survived by his parents, Albert J. Franks and step mother Linda Franks of Cape Canaveral, Florida, his mother Ann Aleksinas of Vero Beach, Florida, brothers Mark Franks of Aurora, Colorado, Brian Franks of Weston, Florida, Scott Franks of Cherry Hill, NJ, Ralph Pero of Portland, Oregon and sisters Teri Drake of Oviedo, Florida and Tracey Franks of Indian Trail, NC, along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers and requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Michael's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved