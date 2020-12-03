Michael Albert Franks
Michael Albert Franks, born June 4, 1964 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, passed away in Miami, Florida after a long illness. Michael graduated from Cherry Hill High School East. He spent some time in the mortgage industry and then had multiple jobs and careers over the years. He spent the last years of his life in Florida. He is survived by his parents, Albert J. Franks and step mother Linda Franks of Cape Canaveral, Florida, his mother Ann Aleksinas of Vero Beach, Florida, brothers Mark Franks of Aurora, Colorado, Brian Franks of Weston, Florida, Scott Franks of Cherry Hill, NJ, Ralph Pero of Portland, Oregon and sisters Teri Drake of Oviedo, Florida and Tracey Franks of Indian Trail, NC, along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers and requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity
in Michael's name.