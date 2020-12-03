Michael Allen McPartland
Hadden Twp. - formerly of Collingswood and Pennsauken, NJ, age 68 years, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020. He honorably served in the United Stated Air Force and was recognized locally for his service. He enjoyed being part of the Collingswood Seniors and especially the senior trips to the casinos.
He is the son of the late Harry & Eva McPartland and is survived by his sister, Patricia Horgan of Lumberton, NJ and his devoted niece, Erin Blaszczyk (Gary) of Philadelphia, PA and nephew Kevin B. Horgan of Lumberton, NJ.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas or to a charity of the donors choice
