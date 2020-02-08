|
Michael Anthony Macaluso
Mays Landing, NJ - Michael Anthony Macaluso, age 76, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away on Friday February 7, 2020 at Atlanticare Hospital, Mainland Division. Beloved husband of Carol Macaluso (nee Marino). Loving father of Kim (Edward) Hovatter and Michael (Stacey) Macaluso Jr. Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Nicole, Adrienne, Samantha, Michael, and Abigail.
Michael was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Atco, NJ. He was a longtime South Jersey resident before recently moving to Mays Landing, NJ. He was the owner and operator of Riverview Sportswear in Willingboro, NJ for many years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanticare Foundation, https://www.atlanticare.org/ways-to-give/atlanticare-foundation/make-a-gift. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020