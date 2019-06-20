Services
Cherry Hill - Michael "Denis" Beradinelli died June 6, 2019. Age 78. Beloved husband of 52 years to Janet Berardinelli (nee Gruenz). Loving father of James Berardinelli (Sheryl) of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Michele Tarcelli (Adam) of Stratford, NJ, and Christine Cook (Tim) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Thomas, A.J., Sara, Amanda, Michael, and John.

Denis enjoyed golf, building model ships, collecting coins, and fishing. He was also fond of visiting U.S. national parks. Denis worked for NJ Bell for more than 30 years as an engineer/director. He was an integral member of the Rotary Club of Cherry Hill. His involvement spanned over 25 years of service, most recently holding the office of treasurer.

A Visitation for Mr. Berardinelli will be held Saturday 11 AM at Calvary Chapel of Marlton, 55 E Main St, Marlton, NJ 08053. Funeral service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mr. Berardinelli's name can be made to The Rotary Foundation of Cherry Hill, 9 Pendleton Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019
