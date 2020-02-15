Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Barrington - On February 7, 2020, Michael C. Azzari, age 39, passed away suddenly. Born and raised in Barrington, Michael was a 1998 graduate of Haddon Heights High School where he lettered in wrestling and soccer. Michael was predeceased by his father, Louis J. Azzari; his maternal grandparents, Joseph A. and Jean R. Fesi and his paternal grandfather, Louis J. Azzari, Sr. He is lovingly survived by his two sons, Dominic and Anthony Azzari along with their mother, Kim DeSant; his mother, Jean Marie Azzari; his sister, Nicole Azzari; Mr. and Mrs. DeSant and their family along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, February 22nd from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where His Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Trust Fund for Anthony and Dominic Azzari c/o TD Bank, 500 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 benefitting his two sons. Please write account 6778293919 in the memo section. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
