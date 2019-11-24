|
Michael C. Musser
Erial - On November 22, 2019, Mike, loving son of Joyce Musser of Erial and Dale Musser of Laurel Springs. Survived by son Michael C. Musser Jr. and his mother Nicola Parisi of Erial, siblings Carolyn of Cherry Hill, Kimberly, Matthew, Kristopher (Kristen), all of Erial, niece Emerson, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mike was a sheet metal worker for Local # 19 in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family Wednesday 12:30 - 1:30 pm at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment private following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The 400 Club, 42 Berlin Rd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and sympathies at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019