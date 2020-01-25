Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Marlton - CRIARIS,

Michael, age 50 of Marlton on January 24, 2020. Beloved son of Roula and Christos Criaris of Marlton. Dear brother of Elizabeth (Glenn) Brumbaugh of North Plainfield, NJ. Loving uncle of Ria and Steven. Also survived by many cousins here and abroad. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service Friday 2:00 p.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to the , 7272 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75231. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
