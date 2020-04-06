Services
Michael D. Iannetta Sr.

Michael D. Iannetta Sr. Obituary
Michael D.

Iannetta, Sr.

Cherry Hill - Michael D. Iannetta, Sr., age 92, of Cherry Hill, NJ died April 6, 2020.

Beloved husband for 65 years to the late Carmella "Carm" (nee Biasi). Loving father of Marryann Martino (Ed) of Medford, NJ; Michael D. Iannetta, Jr. (Terri) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Karen Iannetta of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Eddie Martino (Sara) Angela Murphy (Mike), Jacqui Megargel (Kevin) Victor Martino (Antonia) Michael III (Allie McCausland), Danielle, Jennifer and Jessica (Jake Johnson). Devoted great grandfather of Olivia, E.J. Cecilia and Vivienne. Dear brother of the late John, Emilio and Dominic Iannetta and Josephine Celia and Mary Spadea. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Leukemia Foundation or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Please visit schettefh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
