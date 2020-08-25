Michael D. "Micky" Ross
Somerdale - On August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Anna C. (nee Chinchillo) Ross. Loving father of Michael E. (Olga) Ross. Also survived by grandchildren Michael A. Ross, Alexander Ross and Victoria Ross. Micky faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was employed for many years as an Engineer at RCA in Camden. Micky was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindenwold. Funeral Services and cremation are being held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
