Michael D. "Micky" Ross
Michael D. "Micky" Ross

Somerdale - On August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Anna C. (nee Chinchillo) Ross. Loving father of Michael E. (Olga) Ross. Also survived by grandchildren Michael A. Ross, Alexander Ross and Victoria Ross. Micky faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was employed for many years as an Engineer at RCA in Camden. Micky was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindenwold. Funeral Services and cremation are being held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
