|
|
Michael D. Vergilio, Sr.
Pennsauken - age 87 years, passed away on October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa Haddix and the late Violet Vergilio. Devoted father of Frank, Michael Jr. (Marie) and Stephen Sr. (Trish). Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Sherri, Lori Ann, Stephen Jr., Michael III and Allison and great grandfather of Gretta, Tryg, Adrianna, Nicholas, Timothy, Ryan, Khloe, Bruce and the late Grace Mae.
Prior to retirement, Mike was self-employed for many years. He enjoyed the racetrack, trips to the casinos and most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1 Union St #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019