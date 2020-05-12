|
Michael David Goepel
Mount Ephraim - Age 38, sorrowfully passed away on 5-9-20.
Loving father to Michael. Parents Mike & Mary. Grandmother Mary Sutton. Sister Melissa Genovese (Tom). Niece Gia. Brothers Mark and Matt. Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Mike was a kind hearted, fun loving Dad, who will be greatly missed in our hearts, minds, and souls. In the end he gave the gift of life to others.
Due to current circumstances Services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Please share your condolences through Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 17, 2020