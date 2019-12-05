Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Michael F. Agin

Michael F. Agin Obituary
Michael F. Agin

Bettendorf, IA - On November 27, 2019, Michael, age 83, passed away at home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Born in Camden and raised in Audubon, NJ, he had been a resident of Drexel Hill before moving to Iowa in 1988. A graduate of St. Joseph's University, Michael worked for the US Government in the Human Resources Field. In addition to his involvement in church and civic organizations, he loved traveling throughout the world with his wife. He is lovingly survived by his wife Dolores (nee Hilden) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Susan and a brother, Brian.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 7th, 10:00 AM at St. Anastasia RC Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment private at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters Fund (www.maryknollsisters.org). Arrangements Healey Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
