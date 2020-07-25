1/1
Michael F. Donegan
1957 - 2020
Michael F. Donegan

Audubon - Michael F. Donegan, age 62 passed away suddenly July 24, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife of 31 years, Christina (nee White) and his cherished children: Sean of Sicklerville, Brendan of Jersey City and Colleen at home. He is the Son of Fleur and the late Louis Donegan, and brother of eleven siblings and their spouses: Teresa (Enino), Patricia, Frances, Joseph (Mary-Beth), James (Becky), Daniel, Ann (Greg), Margaret (Chris), Kevin (Laura), Christine and Mark (Marija). He is also survived by his many sisters and brothers in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Michael was a lifetime area resident who went to St. Rose grammar school and Paul VI High School and later entered the family insurance business, Delsea Insurance, which he ran with his brother, Joe for 20 years. More recently he has been an agent with the Barclay Group in Audubon. Over the years he became an avid golfer, but nothing was more important to him than his family. Michael had a strong work ethic and was a spiritual man, strongly committed to his faith.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Resurrection 10:00a.m.Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Church, Fourth Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Burial at New St, Mary's Cemetery will be held privately for family. For those unable to attend the mass, it will be live-streamed at https://facebook.com/StRoseLimaHaddonHeightsNJ. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made: www.SpecialOlympics.org .Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Worked with Mike for 13 years at UPS side by side as my union brother, miss him, sorry for your loss, Darrell DeWitt
Darrell DeWitt
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Angel Travaglini
July 25, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss Chris, Michael was a great guy ,a good friend and we will miss him. Our love and prayers are with you and your children and all of Mike's family.
Mary and Steve Wofford
July 25, 2020
I ran into Mike every night at ups! He was such a nice kind man. Always a happy face. I’m so sorry for your loss. Diane Magdaleno
Diane Magdaleno
Coworker
