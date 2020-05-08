Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Michael F. Polise M.D. Obituary
Michael F. Polise, M.D.

Marlton - POLISE, Michael F., M.D., on May 6, 2020, of Marlton NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill. Age 71. He was the son of the late Francis and the late Marie Polise. Beloved father of Lisa F. Gervasi, her husband Anthony, and Sherry Hughel and her husband, Greg. Loving grandfather of Adrianna and Charlotte Gervasi and Lucy Hughel. Dearly loved companion of Michele Fanelle. Dr. Polise grew up in Tuckahoe NJ and received his Bachelor's degree from LSU and his Medical degree from PCOM. He was a dedicated physician who cared for all he knew. He was an avid golfer who was passionate about LSU football. His greatest joy in life was seeing his 3 granddaughters and he was looking forward to seeing the birth of his next granddaughter. Dr. Polise was a loyal friend and will be missed by many. Services will be held privately for the family.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -