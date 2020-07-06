Michael Francis BiemerHaddonfield, NJ - On Monday, July 6th, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 78 of natural causes.Mike was born in 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Francis and Rosemary (Higgs) Biemer. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a graduate of Indiana University and a 35 year resident of Haddonfield, New Jersey. Mike and Ruth (Johnson) Biemer together raised a blended family of 4 children: Andrew and Carrie Biemer and Eric and Alexander Johnson (deceased).Mike had a passion for wine, playing golf and home improvement projects. He also enjoyed refurbishing vintage clocks, collecting kaleidoscopes and spending time with close friends and family.Mike was preceded in death by his father, Francis and mother, Rosemary. He is survived by his wife Ruth, four children, five grandchildren and siblings Carol Crawford and Martin Biemer.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael's memory to: Southern Poverty Law Center Charity, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104Kain-Murphy Funeral Services ~ 856-429-1945