Michael G. DelGozzo
Ocean City - On February 15, 2020. Age 46. Formerly of Medford. Loving son of Anthony M. and Alice M. DelGozzo. Loving brother of Greg DelGozzo and his wife, Sheryl and Vinny DelGozzo and his wife, Laura. Cherished uncle of Trevin, Josh, Cooper, Alex and Brooklynn. Loving longtime companion of Julie Dash. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mike was a graduate of Bishop Eustace High School class of 1992 and received his bachelor's degree in English from the University of Rhode Island. His interests included music, literature, fishing and surfing. Michael had great appreciation for horses, horse racing and the jockeys. He loved trips to the racetrack and annual trips to Saratoga.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday morning, February 20th, from 9:30 to 11:45 AM at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd, Medford, NJ 08055. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon in the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or online at pdjf.org, a cause very important to Michael. Please memo: Michael G. DelGozzo.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Michael G. DelGozzo. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020