Michael G. Demers
Westampton - Michael G. Demers of Westampton passed away Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was 70.
Born in Greensburg, PA, Mike was a longtime Mount Holly area resident. He worked in the auto parts industry for many years as owner of Son's Auto Supply in Westmont for 30 years and recently started a new business, The Flash Guy. Michael was always a car guy. He loved all his dogs, especially his Sealyham terriers Harry and Soozie. Mike and Lesley loved seeing Bruce Springsteen and have seen over 70 of his concerts together.
Michael is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Lesley; 2 sons and their wives: Michael & Erin of Fort Washington, PA, Christopher and Kristin of Fredrick, MD; 2 grandchildren: Brynn & Scott. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Paul and JoAnne of Burlington, VT and a nephew Stephen.
Relatives and Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, October 5 from 1-4 pm at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Sealyhams Forever Foundation Suzanne Hill 4036 Costado Place Pebble Beach, CA 93953
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019