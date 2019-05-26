Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gibson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Gibson Obituary
Michael Gibson

Sicklerville - Michael Gibson, age 73, of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Lillian (nee Hackett) Gibson in Philadelphia, PA. Michael will be deeply missed.

Michael is predeceased by his daughter, Dianna Fitzpatrick and siblings, Richard, Betty, Joseph, Edie, and Harry.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Gibson; children, Michael Gibson, Jr., and his wife Ellen, Jason Gibson and his wife Alyssa, and Michelle Gibson; grandchildren, Jessica, Bubba, Michael, Alyssa, and Zachary; great grandchildren, Angelina, Charlotte, and Dante; siblings, John and Lillian; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on June 2, 2019 from 10am-11:30am at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org. To view Michael's online tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now