Michael Gibson
Sicklerville - Michael Gibson, age 73, of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Lillian (nee Hackett) Gibson in Philadelphia, PA. Michael will be deeply missed.
Michael is predeceased by his daughter, Dianna Fitzpatrick and siblings, Richard, Betty, Joseph, Edie, and Harry.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Gibson; children, Michael Gibson, Jr., and his wife Ellen, Jason Gibson and his wife Alyssa, and Michelle Gibson; grandchildren, Jessica, Bubba, Michael, Alyssa, and Zachary; great grandchildren, Angelina, Charlotte, and Dante; siblings, John and Lillian; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on June 2, 2019 from 10am-11:30am at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org. To view Michael's online tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019